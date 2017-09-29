The Bianca & Finn Show is a live (not really) recording of a classic golden age style Musical Television Program. With Commercials, Audience Interaction and Guest Performances we bring The Judy Garland Show to 2017. Sep 29 at 10:30 pm. $18, adv $15.

Tickets & More Info : http://buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/the-bianca-and-finn-show