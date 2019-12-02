The Big Audience Comedy Show – Christmas in the City!

Grossman's Tavern 379 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2G3

Real-ass diverse-ass Christmassy-ass'd comedy show featuring Derek Adams, Guled Abdi, Rachelle Lauzon, Tamara Shevon and headliner Rebecca Reeds, hosted by Gerard Joyce and Colin Sideris. 7.30 pm. $5 online, $10 at the door. We're collecting food for Daily Bread so bring along some canned goods.

Grossman's Tavern 379 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2G3 View Map
