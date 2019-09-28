The Big Draw
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
The world's largest drawing festival invites people of all ages to make a mark on their city by creating artworks using paints, pencils and crayons, and participating in a collaborative art project. Takes place across 10 City of Toronto museums.* Sep 28-29. Free.
toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/history-art-culture/museums/the-big-draw
*Colborne Lodge, Fort York National Historic Site, Gibson House Museum, Mackenzie House, Market Gallery, Montgomery’s Inn, Scarborough Museum, Spadina Museum, Todmorden Mills and Zion Schoolhouse
