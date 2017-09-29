The Big Fashion Sale by Quebec Designers
Enercare Centre 100 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3
The Big Fashion Sale by Quebec Designers (known as “La Braderie") is launching in Toronto with more than 40 Quebec designer brands as well as a select group of up-and-coming labels from Toronto offered at 30 to 80% off retail prices. From Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1st, more than forty Quebec creators will set-up shop at the Enercare Center for its first edition.
