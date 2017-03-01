The Big Feastival

Outdoor festival of music, food and family-fun with Weezer, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, The Strumbellas, Basia Bulat, De La Soul, Wintersleep and others. Aug 18-20. Fri 3-11 pm, Sat 10 am-1 am, Sun 10 am -11 pm. Weekend pass $155, teen $85 and free for children 12 and under. Camping available.