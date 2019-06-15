The Black Drum
Young Centre for the Performing Arts 50 Tank House, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4
Soulpepper & the Deaf Culture Centre present a signed music musical by Adam Pottle. The story of a young woman whose tattoos come alive is told by Deaf actors through physical theatre, signed music, projection and dance. Previews from Jun 15, opens Jun 20 and runs to Jun 29, see website for schedule. $25-$50.
