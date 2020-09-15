NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Bloor West Flea Market – Grand Opening

The Bloor West Flea Market – Grand Opening

The Bloor West Flea Market – Grand Opening

by
214 214 people viewed this event.

The Bloor West Flea Market is a curated monthly market nestled in the heart of Bloor West between the iconic Annex and Christie Pitts neighbourhoods. BWFM is hosted in the newly re-opened Clintons, Toronto’s oldest tavern.

Featuring a selection of 40 sellers monthly, offering handmade, fashion, art, food and craft sellers. Providing a community market that supports small businesses, artisans and artists.

Join us Sunday, September 27 from 11 am-6 pm at Clintons (693 Bloor West) for a day of good vibes, good local goods and celebration! COVID-19 safety precautions in effect! Admission is FREE!

https://www.facebook.com/events/776292516458239/

Additional Details

Location - Clintons Tavern

 

Date And Time

2020-09-27@11:00 AM to
@06:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Clinton's
 

Event Types

Market or Showcase
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Clintons Tavern

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.