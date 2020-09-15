The Bloor West Flea Market – Grand Opening

The Bloor West Flea Market is a curated monthly market nestled in the heart of Bloor West between the iconic Annex and Christie Pitts neighbourhoods. BWFM is hosted in the newly re-opened Clintons, Toronto’s oldest tavern.

Featuring a selection of 40 sellers monthly, offering handmade, fashion, art, food and craft sellers. Providing a community market that supports small businesses, artisans and artists.

Join us Sunday, September 27 from 11 am-6 pm at Clintons (693 Bloor West) for a day of good vibes, good local goods and celebration! COVID-19 safety precautions in effect! Admission is FREE!

https://www.facebook.com/events/776292516458239/