The Blue Jay Virtual Sessions: Round 11

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Virtual sessions with musicians from BC and Alberta: Liz, Michael Daniels, Lisa Nicole and Taylor-Rae will join us on Wednesday, May 27 to share their original songs and stories via Facebook Live. 4 pm ET.

thebluejaysessions.com

Performers are accepting tips/donations via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/bluejaysessions

The Blue Jay Virtual Sessions happens weekly, every Wednesday. Each week features a new lineup of four Canadian singer-songwriters who take turns telling stories and singing original songs.

