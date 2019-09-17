The Book Of Life

Canadian Stage, Volcano Theatre and Why Not Theatre present a play by Odile Gakire Katese. Rwandan artist/humanitarian Using letters written by survivors of the Rwandan genocide, music and projections, this drama presents an alternative memory of the tragedy and offers hope and a humane way to forgive and move forward. Previews from Sep 17, opens Sep 19 and runs to Sep 29, Tue-Thu & Sat 8 pm, Fri 7 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $49-$79.