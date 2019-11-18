Harbourfront Centre and British Council, in association with the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, proudly present The Borderless Citizen Project, a three-day conference exploring human migration through the lens of culture, leadership and public policy. The Project will bring together artists, creative thinkers, civic leaders and policy makers to investigate and explore forced migration, climate change, displacement and their effects on communities globally. November 18-20. Free.

For a full schedule of programming, visit harbourfrontcentre.com/theborderlesscitizen