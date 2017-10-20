The Burnt Door Concert

to Google Calendar - The Burnt Door Concert - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Burnt Door Concert - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Burnt Door Concert - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Burnt Door Concert - 2017-10-20 19:30:00

Holy Trinity Church 10 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1

The heritage doors of Church of the Holy Trinity were damaged by an act of arson in August and need to be replaced. This benefit concert features performances of virtuoso classical pieces as well as pop and choral music. Themed drinks and food available for purchase. Socialize, hear fabulous music and support a community that stewards one of Toronto’s architectural treasures. 7:30 pm. $25, at brownpapertickets.com

Facebook event page

Info
Holy Trinity Church 10 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1 View Map
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
416-598-4521
to Google Calendar - The Burnt Door Concert - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Burnt Door Concert - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Burnt Door Concert - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Burnt Door Concert - 2017-10-20 19:30:00