The Burnt Door Concert
Holy Trinity Church 10 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1
The heritage doors of Church of the Holy Trinity were damaged by an act of arson in August and need to be replaced. This benefit concert features performances of virtuoso classical pieces as well as pop and choral music. Themed drinks and food available for purchase. Socialize, hear fabulous music and support a community that stewards one of Toronto’s architectural treasures. 7:30 pm. $25, at brownpapertickets.com
