The Campfire Project
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
Shadowland Theatre presents an exploration of light, fire, spectacle, community and story in six suburban parks. Aug 14-16, Aug 18 and Aug 22-23. Community workshop with Indigenous teachings, arts and nature activities 2-5 pm, campfire performance 7:30-9:30 pm. Free.
Aug 14: Alexmuir Park (Scarborough); Aug 15: Beverley Glen Park (Scarborough);
Aug 16: Maidavale Park (Scarborough); Aug 18: Harrison Estate Park (Scarborough);
Aug 22: Broadacres Park (Etobicoke); Aug 23: Neilson Park (Etobicoke).
Presented as part of artsintheparksto.org
Info
All Ages, Outdoor, Under $10
Community Events, Stage
Theatre