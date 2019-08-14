The Campfire Project

Shadowland Theatre presents an exploration of light, fire, spectacle, community and story in six suburban parks. Aug 14-16, Aug 18 and Aug 22-23. Community workshop with Indigenous teachings, arts and nature activities 2-5 pm, campfire performance 7:30-9:30 pm. Free.

Aug 14: Alexmuir Park (Scarborough); Aug 15: Beverley Glen Park (Scarborough);

Aug 16: Maidavale Park (Scarborough); Aug 18: Harrison Estate Park (Scarborough);

Aug 22: Broadacres Park (Etobicoke); Aug 23: Neilson Park (Etobicoke).

Presented as part of artsintheparksto.org