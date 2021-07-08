The Canadian National Housing Protest: We’re fighting for better housing across the country!

Protest of the housing crisis in Canada with prices up 30% in nearly every market, investors buying 1 out of every 5 homes and lining up to buy our future homes and convert them into rentals . Aug 14 at 1 pm. Free. Yonge-Dundas Square. http://canadahousingprotest.ca, https://www.facebook.com/events/483492892717889

There is a housing crisis in Canada. Home prices are up 30% in nearly every market. Investors are buying 1 out of every 5 homes (1/4 in hot markets). And investors have lined up millions of dollars to buy our future homes and convert them into rentals. In response, our politicians have done nothing. They introduced a measly 1% tax on non-Canadian, non-resident buyers, which goes into effect some time next year. That’s literally it. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada is keeping rates low, pouring fuel on the housing market fire. Municipalities aren’t building homes because they’re dominated by NIMBYs who dictate the rules for all new builds. And the media is still publishing “wow over asking” stories for the 100,000th time.With home prices so out of control, we have to fight. Nothing will change unless we do something. Stand idle and watch Canada slip into the hands of the wealthy and the investor class. So we’re going to protest across Canada. One day to have our voices heard. United together in a push for a better housing future, we can make a real difference.