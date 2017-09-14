The Canadian Odyssey Of Lord Milton
Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
In 1862, two intrepid tourists, Viscount Milton and Dr. Walter Cheadle, undertook a two-year expedition across Canada from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Two bone china dessert services were specially ordered from the Minton manufactory to celebrate their adventures. Thirteen pieces from Lord Milton’s magnificent service have been reassembled from public and private collections. Sep 14-Jan 7. Lobby exhibit. Included w/ admission.
View Map
