Concert conducted by Johannes Debus with soprano Adrianne Pieczonka. The program will include Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 and excerpts from Fidelio and other pieces. Dec 3 at 8 pm. $55. https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/adrianne-pieczonka-and-michael-schade-with-the-can

This concert is proceeding with the maximum capacity that the government allows at the time of the concert date.