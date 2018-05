The Canadian Postcard Project is a nationwide community initiative, connecting 12 to 20 year old students with Canadian artists in a postcard exchange. Mallory Diaczun is an arts educator who empowers youth to build strong relationships with their communities and to develop a lifelong passion for the arts.

May 24-Sep 1, opening 5:30-7 pm May 24. CWSE Hallway Gallery, 2nd floor. Free.