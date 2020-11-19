NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Cat and the Queen, The Mooks

The Cat and the Queen, The Mooks

The Cat and the Queen, The Mooks

by
158 158 people viewed this event.

Livestream concert from the Grand Canyon Theatre in Toronto. Nov 27 at 8 pm. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHsW0QD_ThVQzCiqlLaV_8Q/featured

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-27 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-11-28 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.