The Cave
Young Centre for the Performing Arts 50 Tank House, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4
Luminato Festival and the Cave Collective present an apocalyptic cabaret by John Millard, Tomson Highway and Martha Ross. A forest fire rages as a group of animals escape to the safety of The Cave. An entertaining cabaret that responds to our changing environment, created by John Millard, Tomson Highway and Martha Ross. Jun 18-23, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $30 & up.
Info
Young Centre for the Performing Arts 50 Tank House, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4 View Map
Stage
Theatre