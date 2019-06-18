Luminato Festival and the Cave Collective present an apocalyptic cabaret by John Millard, Tomson Highway and Martha Ross. A forest fire rages as a group of animals escape to the safety of The Cave. An entertaining cabaret that responds to our changing environment, created by John Millard, Tomson Highway and Martha Ross. Jun 18-23, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $30 & up.

facebook.com/events/451252582316711