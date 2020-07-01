The CBC Virtual Orchestra Premieres Vivian Fung’s Prayer
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
The CBC Virtual Orchestra gives its first performance, the world premiere of JUNO Award-winning Canadian composer Vivian Fung’s Prayer, commissioned by CBC Music and led by conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin, music director of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Orchestre Metropolitain in Montreal. July 1 from 7 am ET.
