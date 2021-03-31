The Changing Landscape

NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Changing Landscape

Group exhibiton contemporary works in a variety of media exploring our preoccupation with the landscape: urban, rural and much more. March 31-April 18. Online and in the gallery. http://www.g1313.org

Participating Artists Include Albert Wisco, Alison Kruse, Anda Marca, Andrew Lindell, Billie Busby, Cindy Lam, Courtney Fairweather, Eliza Moore, Elizabeth Greisman, Eva Lewarne, Farzaneh Moallef, Gerda R. Wekerle, Hugh Alcock, Janne Reuss, JoAnne Maikawa, John Ferri, Sharon Erlichman, Leena Raudvee, Linda Briskin, Maria De Zorzi, Marta Stares, Mikael Sandblom, Ned Palmer, Pam Patterson, Paula Sheppard, Robert Anderson, Thea Reid, Vanessa Shah, Chenxi  Bao.

To see work in the gallery, masks and social distancing are required during your visit. Maximum capacity is five concurrent visitors. Further government mandated restrictions may apply. 

