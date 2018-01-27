The Chemical Valley Project

Broadleaf Theatre presents a play by Kevin Matthew Wong and Julia Howman. This blend of documentary-theatre, projections, object puppetry and solo performance explores environmental racism, Canada's energy infrastructure, colonialism and Indigenous solidarity and reconciliation. Jan 27-28 Sat 2 pm, Sun 7:30 pm. $10 adv, pwyc at the door. 

Part of TPM BUZZ series

