The Children's Book Bank - Curbside Pick-up Event
The Children's Book Bank 350 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A2X5
Distribution of safely packaged, age appropriate bags of books for kids to take home for free. Guidelines issued by the Ontario government and the Ministry of Health will be followed. Noon-3 pm. May 13, 20 and 27. Free. Weather permitting. The Children's Book Bank provides free books and literary support to children living in low-income communities in Toronto. These books are donated by families, publishers and retailers.
Info
The Children's Book Bank 350 Berkeley, Toronto, Ontario M5A2X5 View Map
Free
Community Events