The Children’s Book Bank Book Club

Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

The Children’s Book Bank provides free books and literacy support to children living in low-income neighbourhoods across Toronto. The Book Club attracts kids ages 9-12 to a monthly meeting where kids engage in lively conversation. October’s meeting takes place live on stage, with Dwight Drummond. 2 pm. Free. Part of IFOA 2017 from Oct 19-29.

Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
