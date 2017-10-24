The Children’s Book Bank Book Club
The Children’s Book Bank provides free books and literacy support to children living in low-income neighbourhoods across Toronto. The Book Club attracts kids ages 9-12 to a monthly meeting where kids engage in lively conversation. October’s meeting takes place live on stage, with Dwight Drummond. 2 pm. Free. Part of IFOA 2017 from Oct 19-29.
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
