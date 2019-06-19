The Chinese Jamaican Oral History Project
The Chinese Jamaican Oral History Project, a new initiative that aims to record and preserve stories from the Chinese Jamaican community in Toronto, will launch an interactive website (CJOHP.org) and a digital storytelling exhibit with an opening reception. Exhibition runs Jun 19-30, opening reception and website launch 6-9 pm Jun 19. Free.
The project is one part of DocNow 2019, a documentary festival featuring innovative work from students in Ryerson University’s Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Documentary Media program.
