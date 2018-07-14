The Choir of Christ's College Cambridge

Christ’s College is one of the constituent colleges of the University of Cambridge, and has had a chapel choir since its foundation in 1505. Conducted by Professor David Rowland, director of music at Christ’s College, the choir sings a selection of music from English and European choral traditions from the 16th to 20th century. The choir has a broad concert repertoire. This tour they are singing a wide range of music: Parry’s Songs of Farewell, Howell’s Requiem, Finzi’s Lo, The Full, Final Sacrifice, to name a few, maintaining a variety of music from both religious and secular traditions, ranging from Tallis to Britten. 7:30 pm. $30.

