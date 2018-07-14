The Choir of Christ's College Cambridge
St. James Cathedral 65 Church, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2E9
Christ’s College is one of the constituent colleges of the University of Cambridge, and has had a chapel choir since its foundation in 1505. Conducted by Professor David Rowland, director of music at Christ’s College, the choir sings a selection of music from English and European choral traditions from the 16th to 20th century. The choir has a broad concert repertoire. This tour they are singing a wide range of music: Parry’s Songs of Farewell, Howell’s Requiem, Finzi’s Lo, The Full, Final Sacrifice, to name a few, maintaining a variety of music from both religious and secular traditions, ranging from Tallis to Britten. 7:30 pm. $30.
