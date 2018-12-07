The Christmas Story
Church of the Holy Trinity 10 Trinity Square, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1
Church of the Holy Trinity presents a nativity pageant tradition. Professional musicians and a volunteer cast present the story of the birth of Jesus. Opens Dec 7 and runs to Dec 23, see website for days and times. $20, child $5 (suggested donation).
Reservations recommended via thechristmasstory.ca or call 416-598-4521 ext. 301 to reserve. The church is wheelchair accessible.
Info
Closed
Festive Season
All Ages
Stage
Theatre