The Cineforum – August 2020

8 pm Saturday, August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: Everything I needed to know I learned from Bugs Bunny and his creators Tex Avery, Bob Clampett, Friz Freleng and Chuck Jones.

7 pm Sunday, August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30: GONE WITH THE WIND (1939) Remembering Olivia de Havilland.

8pm Monday, August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: RADIOHEAD: KID DRACULA [NOSFERATU (1922) to a score created by Reg Hartt from the music of Radiohead].

8 pm Tuesday, August 4, 11, 18, 25: Reg Hartt Presents The Animation Of Grim Natwick Grim Natwick is the legendary Merlin of animation who created Betty Boop for the Max Fleischer studio, animated the character of Snow Whiter for Walt Disney and more.

8 pm Wednesday, August 5, 12, 19, 26: Fritz Lang’s METROPOLIS (1927) Rescored by Reg Hartt.

8 pm Thursday, August 6, 13, 20, 27: THE BEST OF THE SEX & VIOLENCE CARTOON FEST Bugs Bunny, Betty Boop, Popeye, Daffy Duck, Woody Woodpecker uncut and wonderful.

Social distancing: Limit 10 people. BYO food and drink.

reghartt.ca/cineforum // reghartt@gmail.com // 416-603-6643. Donation $20.