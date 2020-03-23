The Citizen’s Guide To Climate Success

Google Calendar - The Citizen’s Guide To Climate Success - 2020-03-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Citizen’s Guide To Climate Success - 2020-03-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Citizen’s Guide To Climate Success - 2020-03-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Citizen’s Guide To Climate Success - 2020-03-23 18:00:00

Lash Miller Chemistry Building, U of T 80 St. George, Toronto, Ontario

Professor Mark Jaccard delivers the Eric Krause Memorial Lecture. The Simon Fraser University professor speaks on how climate-concerned citizens can overcome myths that hinder us from acting in time to prevent extreme climate impacts. 6 pm. Free.

eventbrite.ca/e/96748193451  //  416-978-2994

Info

Lash Miller Chemistry Building, U of T 80 St. George, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
Google Calendar - The Citizen’s Guide To Climate Success - 2020-03-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Citizen’s Guide To Climate Success - 2020-03-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Citizen’s Guide To Climate Success - 2020-03-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Citizen’s Guide To Climate Success - 2020-03-23 18:00:00