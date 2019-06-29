The Clock That Went Backward
Susan Hobbs 137 Tecumseth, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2H2
A summer-long experiment following three versions of A Viewing Room, with the aim to encourage conversation and reflection on the work by gallery artists. By presenting a rotating selection of artwork from inventory and special events, our hope is to provide space to re-examine a work’s meaning and qualities of relation outside their original context. As such, let us know if you would like to see a particular work installed. Jun 29-Aug 10. Free.
