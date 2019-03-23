The Comic Market

Community Market Toronto and Karwan Kollective present visual art, a vendors' market and a comedy show highlighting local artists, comics & makers. Event features comic books, retro video game stations, affordable artwork, vendor booths of local and handmade merch, comedy show, live painting, free caricatures. Market from 4 pm (free admission), comedy show 8-10 pm ($15). 100% of profits go right back to the exhibitors. Tickets at universe.com

facebook.com/events/411208746283086