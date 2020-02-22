The Composer Is Dead

Roy Thomson Hall 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Symphony Orchestra relaxed performance of the comedic whodunit for the whole family with music by Nathaniel Stookey and text by Lemony Snicket. Relaxed performances are designed specifically for people living with autism spectrum disorders, sensory and communication disorders, learning disabilities or those wanting a casual experience. 11 am. $TBA. On sale Fri, Aug 1. 

Info

Roy Thomson Hall 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
