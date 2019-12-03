The Condor & The Eagle

Fundraising screening of Sophie & Clement Guerra's documentary that features stories of the resilience and resistance of modern Indigenous people in the face of extractive industry. Four Indigenous leaders embark on a trans-continental adventure - from the Canadian plains to deep into the heart of the Amazonian jungle to unite the peoples of North and South America and deepen the meaning of "Climate Justice." Panel discussion to follow. Presented by ClimateFast, the David Suzuki Foundation, FridaysForFuture and Greenpeace Canada. 7 pm. $12, adv $10. 7 pm. $12, adv $10.