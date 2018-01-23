The Controversy Between Creationism And Evolution

This talk looks at the importance of the doctrine of creation in Christian belief, why evolution is established as sound science, the status of creationism today and how science need not be an obstacle to faith. Speaker: Charles Chaffey, Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto. 6:30-7:30 pm. Free. Drop-in.

For more information visit the library or call 416-396-3975.

torontopubliclibrary.ca