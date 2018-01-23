The Controversy Between Creationism And Evolution

to Google Calendar - The Controversy Between Creationism And Evolution - 2018-01-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Controversy Between Creationism And Evolution - 2018-01-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Controversy Between Creationism And Evolution - 2018-01-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Controversy Between Creationism And Evolution - 2018-01-23 18:30:00

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5

This talk looks at the importance of the doctrine of creation in Christian belief, why evolution is established as sound science, the status of creationism today and how science need not be an obstacle to faith. Speaker: Charles Chaffey, Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto. 6:30-7:30 pm. Free. Drop-in.

For more information visit the library or call 416-396-3975.

torontopubliclibrary.ca

Info
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-396-3975
to Google Calendar - The Controversy Between Creationism And Evolution - 2018-01-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Controversy Between Creationism And Evolution - 2018-01-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Controversy Between Creationism And Evolution - 2018-01-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Controversy Between Creationism And Evolution - 2018-01-23 18:30:00