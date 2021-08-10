The Corsican Complaint

Students from the Theatre School at George Brown College present an online adaptation of the commedia-inspired play on YouTube live. Aug 11-21. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm, matinee Aug 14 at 1:30 pm. Free, suggested donation to the George Brown Student COVID-19 emergency fund. https://tickets.youngcentre.ca/overview/12846

Box Office 416-866-8666