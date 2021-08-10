COVID-19

The Corsican Complaint

Aug 10, 2021

The Corsican Complaint

14 14 people viewed this event.

Students from the Theatre School at George Brown College present an online adaptation of the commedia-inspired play on YouTube live. Aug 11-21. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm, matinee Aug 14 at 1:30 pm. Free, suggested donation to the George Brown Student COVID-19 emergency fund. https://tickets.youngcentre.ca/overview/12846

Box Office 416-866-8666

