The Cottage Years
Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre 2 Colonel Samuel Smith Park, Toronto, Ontario M8V 4B6
In celebration of Long Branch's 135th anniversary, the History and Culture Committee of the Long Branch Neighbourhood Association presents a nostalgic photography exhibit with research by Bill Zufelt and paintings of Pat Rice, Aug 21-Sep 28, reception 7-9 pm Aug 21. Free. In the Third Floor Gallery.
Info
Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre 2 Colonel Samuel Smith Park, Toronto, Ontario M8V 4B6 View Map
Art