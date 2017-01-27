The Crossroads Literary And Reading Festival
York University 4700 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3J 1P3
Reading series & mini literary festival featuring publishers, authors, online writing communities, industry insiders, faculty and others. This event is for anyone interested in Canadian literature, the publishing industry and the direction of literature in the era of digital technology. 4:30-8 pm. Free. Vanier Renaissance Hall.
Info
York University 4700 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3J 1P3 View Map
Books, Free