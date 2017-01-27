The Crossroads Literary And Reading Festival

York University 4700 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3J 1P3

Reading series & mini literary festival featuring publishers, authors, online writing communities, industry insiders, faculty and others. This event is for anyone interested in Canadian literature, the publishing industry and the direction of literature in the era of digital technology. 4:30-8 pm. Free. Vanier Renaissance Hall.

