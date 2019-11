Benefit concert for The Daily Bread Food Bank with The Jim Cuddy Band, Jim Bowskill, Colin Cripps, Devin Cuddy, Bazil Donovan, Ferraro, Josh Finlayson, Anne Lindsay, Andy Maize, Miranda Mulholland, Jamie Oliver, Doug Paisley, Sam Polley and Whitehorse. Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm. $50. eventbrite.ca