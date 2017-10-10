The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time
Princess of Wales Theatre 300 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1J2
by Simon Stephens, adapted from the novel by Mark Haddon (The National Theatre/Mirvish). A 15-year old math genius on the autism spectrum comes under suspicion for the killing of his neighbour's dog. Previews from Oct 10, opens Oct 15 and runs to Nov 19, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1:30 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm. $38-$149.
