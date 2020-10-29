The Cybertronic Spree Live From Velvet Underground

NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Cybertronic Spree Live From Velvet Underground

Live From Inside virtual concert. Dec 11 at 9 pm. $TBA. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Princess Margaret Hospital. http://www.livefrominside.ca

2020-12-11 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-12-11 @ 11:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

