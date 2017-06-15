The Dark Lady: A Bakkhanalian Coven

Various venues see website for info, Toronto, Ontario

Mystic Horde presents an experimental dance/theatre piece that explores the archetype of The Dark Lady – a feminine divine energy connected to eroticism, the grotesque and the shadow side of love.

Jun 15-18 at 8:30 pm. $25, stu/srs $20. Thu at Hub 14 (14 Markham); Fri and Sun at Collective Space (221 Sterling #5); Sat at 918 Bathurst Centre.

facebook.com/events/1759028554387907 // brownpapertickets.com/event/2979716

