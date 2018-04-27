The DG Special Live!
The Rec Room – Roundhouse 255 Bremner, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M9
Comedy featuring Ali Hassan, Phil Luzi, the Templeton Philharmonic (Briana Templeton & Gwynne Phillips) James Hartnett. Music from Quite Nice Smear Balls Presents The Chickening plus Video's by Dan Tahmizian Announcer/Personality Josh Finkelman Hosted by Dan Galea Plus an after party with DJ WEXEL aka Josh Grindhardt. 7:30 pm. Free.
