Comedians do 5 minutes of whatever they want as long as it's not traditional stand-up or traditional improv. Featuring Miguel Rivas, Rebecca Payne, Ajahnis Charley, Alaric Mckenzie-Boone, Emily Poulin, Fake Cops and... possibly... an ill-advised campaign stop. 8:30 pm. Free.

