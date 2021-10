The Dispersion of Light

Riva Lombardi presents a pop-up immersive theatre show for families where guests solve riddles and spread joy by painting their own watercolour rainbows. Nov 13 & 14, 11 am-5 pm. Pwyc. Reserve. 637 College. https://thedispersionoflight.eventbrite.ca

This indoor event will follow all Toronto Public Health COVID-19 safety protocols.