The Distillery District Sunday Market

The Distillery District 55 Mill, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

The Distillery District Sunday Market: Cured meats, organic preserves, artisan crafts, ready-to-eat treats, handmade gourmet chocolates and more. All products are made within 100 miles of the Distillery District. Sundays, noon-5 pm until September 29.

The Distillery District Flower Market: Fresh-cut flowers, potted plants and herbs. Pick your own bouquet and celebrate locally grown flowers at this outdoor market. Sat & Sun, 10 am-6 pm, until June 30.

www.thedistillerydistrict.com/events

Info

The Distillery District 55 Mill, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4 View Map
All Ages, Free, Ongoing, Outdoor
Community Events
