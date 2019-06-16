The Distillery District Sunday Market: Cured meats, organic preserves, artisan crafts, ready-to-eat treats, handmade gourmet chocolates and more. All products are made within 100 miles of the Distillery District. Sundays, noon-5 pm until September 29.

The Distillery District Flower Market: Fresh-cut flowers, potted plants and herbs. Pick your own bouquet and celebrate locally grown flowers at this outdoor market. Sat & Sun, 10 am-6 pm, until June 30.

www.thedistillerydistrict.com/events