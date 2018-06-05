The Divine Comedy: Storytelling & Shadow-Play

Columbus Centre 901 Lawrence W, Toronto, Ontario

The first segment of Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy comes alive in this fantastic and magical tale, which still speaks to the questions and problems of today. Produced by Causa Teatro for audiences both young and old, this performance captures a great journey through images and words. Jun 5 at 7 pm. Free admission. Columbus Room.

www.villacharities.com/italian-heritage-month

