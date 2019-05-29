The Dressmaker

Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies screens the 2015 film starring Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth. Accused of murder when she was a child, a dressmaker returns to her small Australian town to seek revenge on the locals who did her wrong. (119 minutes). 2 pm. Free.

All films are screened with closed captioning, whenever available. Space is limited. First come, first serve.

