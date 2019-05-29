The Dressmaker
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1
Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies screens the 2015 film starring Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth. Accused of murder when she was a child, a dressmaker returns to her small Australian town to seek revenge on the locals who did her wrong. (119 minutes). 2 pm. Free.
All films are screened with closed captioning, whenever available. Space is limited. First come, first serve.
