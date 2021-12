U of T Scarborough virtual event to explore how the pandemic has worsened healthcare inequality across the Eastern GTA. Panel discussions will also be held around COVID-19 and mental health, building resilience through community and the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on local racialized and Indigenous communities.

Dec 7 from 6:30-8:30 pm. Free. Register https://forms.office.com/r/sx801fiSh8