The Eatonville Farmhouse Séance

Mentalist Jaymes White brings his recreation of an authentic Victorian séance. Oct 1-Nov 27. Various times. $66.66 per person. Meet at Red Cardinal Tavern, 555 Burnhamthorpe, unit 102 and you will be escorted a short walking distance to the Séance. https://www.jaymeswhite.com/seance
Venue Name - Red Cardinal Tavern
Location Address - 555 Burnhamthorpe, unit 102