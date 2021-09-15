The Eatonville Farmhouse Séance

Election

Sep 15, 2021

Mentalist Jaymes White brings his recreation of an authentic Victorian séance. Oct 1-Nov 27. Various times. $66.66 per person. Meet at Red Cardinal Tavern, 555 Burnhamthorpe, unit 102 and you will be escorted a short walking distance to the Séance. https://www.jaymeswhite.com/seance

Additional Details

Venue Name - Red Cardinal Tavern

Location Address - 555 Burnhamthorpe, unit 102

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 1st, 2021
Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 to

