by Natasha Greenblatt & Yolanda Bonnell (Theatre Passe Muraille / Common Boots Theatre / Nightwood Theatre). Provocative and hilarious investigation of how Canadians engage in democracy. Previews from Oct 9, opens Oct 12 and runs to Oct 27, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $17-$38. Pwyc previews, matinees and Tuesday evenings.