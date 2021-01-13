NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Elements Of Story: Buffy Sainte-Marie

The Elements Of Story: Buffy Sainte-Marie

The Elements Of Story: Buffy Sainte-Marie

Canadian Stage presents the virtual community reading series curated by the legendary Indigenous singer-songwriter, musician, Oscar-winning composer, visual artist, educator, pacifist, and social activist, Buffy Sainte-Marie. Instead of focusing in on one book, Sainte-Marie has chosen three dynamic and distinct texts that speak to the current moment, which will be discussed with Sainte-Marie on February 18th at a special, virtual In Conversation event. Q&A to follow discussion. Subscribers will be sent the book list to read over the course of the next several weeks. Feb 18 at 7 pm. Single tickets are available at various pay-what-you-can price points beginning at $15. http://canadianstage.com

